Morecambe manager Derek Adams gets set for busy transfer window

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said he is expecting a hectic January transfer window as his side enters the New Year at the wrong end of the table.

The Shrimps sit second bottom of League Two following defeats against Oldham Athletic and Cambridge United over the Christmas period – and Adams admits he needs to bring more quality into the club.

He has previously spoken about the need to inject some fresh blood into the playing staff at the Globe Arena if Morecambe are to pull away from the foot of the division.

They begin 2020 one point clear of bottom club Stevenage but face a tough trip tomorrow to a Bradford City side chasing automatic promotion back to League One.

Speaking after the Cambridge defeat, Adams said: “The game summed a few things up as it was a game that I thought was low on quality for League Two.

“During the game we got ourselves into good positions too but showed a lack of quality with the final ball especially.

“We either picked the wrong pass or put a cross into the box.

“We didn’t do the basics enough. We are not asking them to do anything difficult, we just want them to do the basics.

“We need more quality in the squad to take us forward and we need to get better players in to add that quality. “January is going to be a busy month and we need players to come in and play straight away.

“We have players lined up to come in and I think it is important we do that.”

One player to have impressed Adams in recent weeks is Carlos Mendes-Gomes, who has started the last four games.

The 21-year-old has taken the opportunity with both hands, scoring his first career goal in the Boxing Day loss to Oldham.

Adams said: “Carlos has done really well for us.

“On Sunday he was the one who gave us a bit of composure on the ball and showed a willingness to drive forward and he looked like he was the most likely person to open up the Cambridge defence.”