Morecambe manager Derek Adams delighted with their second-half display against Newport County AFC

Derek Adams believes that Morecambe’s players showed what they can do with their 2-1 win against Newport County AFC at the weekend.

A stuttering first-half display saw the Shrimps trailing at half-time at the Globe Arena courtesy of Joss Labadie’s goal.

Adams’ players were revitalised after the break with Cole Stockton and John O’Sullivan earning victory.

When asked if his players had set a benchmark for future games, Adams said: “We’ve played, in the second half, 90 per cent of the game in Newport’s half.

“They haven’t had many opportunities in the second half, I thought we controlled the game.

“Yes, they are going to try and counter-attack us as they would do away from home but we were brave and got the balls forward.”

The introductions of Stockton and Kevin Ellison at half-time played a part in lifting the Shrimps as both impressed during the second half.

However, Adams acknowledged that strong words had been said in the home dressing room at half-time.

“There’s no two ways about it,” he said. “Sometimes you need to have a few words with the players at half-time.

“They need to be told we aren’t accepting it and, today, they have come out second half, right away they were at it and I’m pleased to see that.”

While Stockton got the Shrimps on level terms midway through the half, it was O’Sullivan who finished off a flowing move for the winner.

“I think John has played in a number of positions already for me,” Adams said.

“It was a fabulous finish, low into the bottom corner, but he was involved in the move throughout it.

“I thought (Carlos Mendes) Gomes gave us that bright spark because he takes the ball into areas, (A-Jay) Leitch Smith as well, (Cole) Stockton, (Kevin) Ellison; I thought that transformed the game.”