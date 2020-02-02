Morecambe manager Derek Adams bemoans Shrimps’ errors in Cheltenham Town defeat

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said his side’s mistakes proved costly in the defeat at Cheltenham.

Having won at Walsall in midweek, the Shrimps were unable to make it an away-day double after losing 2-1 at Whaddon Road.

Conor Thomas’ penalty and Alfie May left the Shrimps 2-0 down at half-time before A-Jay Leitch-Smith set up a tense finish by pulling a goal back on 84 minutes.

Adams said: “We started off the game really well and coped well with the threat Cheltenham had.

“Unfortunately we gave away another needless penalty and, unlike Tuesday, Christoffer (Mafoumbi, goalkeeper) couldn’t save it and we were 1-0 down despite the fact they hadn’t done much in the game to cause us any trouble.

“We then had a shout for a penalty ourselves but then we made another mistake and they were 2-0 up.

“It was a bit ironic as we had had most of the play but hadn’t been able to take our chance – but they had had two chances and taken them.

“I have to give the lads credit for the way they fought their way back into the game.

“We got at them and create openings. We hit the bar and hit the post and eventually got the goal we deserved with a good finish from A-Jay.

“From there we were on top for the rest of the game and they resorted to time wasting.

“The referee added seven extra minutes but it could have been a lot more as they knew they were under huge pressure and we just couldn’t find that elusive second goal to get an equaliser which I think we deserved.”