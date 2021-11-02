Morecambe manager challenges players to capitalise on home advantage this month

The Shrimps welcome Cambridge United to the Mazuma Stadium (7.45pm) on the back of Saturday’s 3-1 defeat at Oxford United.

Tonight’s game is a rearranged fixture after last month’s original meeting was postponed because of international call-ups for Morecambe trio Ryan McLaughlin, Jokull Andresson and Alfie McCalmont.

It is the first of six league and cup matches for Morecambe this month, five of which are on home soil – with the other being the short trip to Fleetwood Town.

Morecambe's last home match saw them draw with league leaders Plymouth Argyle

Eleven of Morecambe’s 15 points have come at home this season, including wins over Shrewsbury Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City, as well as a point against table toppers Plymouth Argyle.

With that in mind, Robinson was keen to highlight how crucial home advantage could be this month.

“I think it’s huge,” the manager said.

“People know the impact of travelling, especially in midweek when you’re getting back at three or four o’clock in the morning and then you’re back in training.

“At least there isn’t too far to travel this month, given some of the distances are seven or eight hours, especially if you get caught up in traffic, but everyone’s got to do it.

“It was nice to have a free midweek before the Oxford game; it’s a marathon of games coming up and we don’t get a break very often.”

The Shrimps’ first season at League One level has seen them produce some promising performances on the pitch.

Off it, Robinson is grateful for the way Morecambe’s supporters have backed the team so far.

He said: “The importance of the fans and the way they get behind the team is fantastic.

“We’ve got a group of fans who love the club and the way they have got behind us has been a big boost to us so far.

“We’re going to have runs where we don’t win football matches and people lose confidence.

“We have a group of young boys gelling together and I think that’s shown in abundance, so it’s up to me to keep the belief up.”