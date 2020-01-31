Morecambe make their seventh January signing as Millwall striker arrives on loan

Morecambe boss Derek Adams made his seventh signing of January with the arrival of Harvey Bradbury on deadline day.

The 21-year-old striker joined the Shrimps from Millwall on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The son of former Manchester City and Portsmouth striker Lee Bradbury, the front man made his league debut for Oxford United in November 2018.

He has also been on the books of Portsmouth and Watford and, having been on loan at Woking last season, joined Millwall’s U23 squad after leaving Oxford.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Bradbury told the Shrimps’ website.

“It’s my first league loan so hopefully I can kick on well here and we can climb up the table.

“I’ve been playing at Millwall this season, mainly for the reserves.

“I’m looking forward to playing at this level because I think it will suit me a lot more than Under-23s football.

“I like to be aggressive, put myself about and work hard. Hopefully I can get as many goals as possible and help the team win games.”

Bradbury is the fourth loanee to join Morecambe in January, following the Burnley duo of Adam Phillips and Ryan Cooney, as well as Blackpool shot-stopper Christoffer Mafoumbi.

Jordan Slew, Christian Mbulu and Toumani Diagouraga all penned permanent deals as Adams looks to guide the Shrimps away from the wrong end of the League Two table.