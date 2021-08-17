Morecambe loan move has been made easy for Rangers youngster

The Rangers loanee made his debut in Saturday’s 2-0 win against Shrewsbury Town, the Shrimps’ first victory as a League One club.

McPake was one of the standout performers, earning a standing ovation when he was replaced by Wes McDonald deep into the second half.

It is the 19-year-old’s second loan spell south of the border after featuring for Harrogate Town in League Two last year and he’s looking forward to what lies ahead.

Josh McPake joined Morecambe on loan from Rangers

“I’m loving it so far,” the teenager said after Saturday’s win.

“The boys have made me feel very welcome and the gaffer (Stephen Robinson) has been great with me.

“I think it (League One) is a wee bit sharper and it felt time for me to step up.

“I’m really thankful to Harrogate for giving me the opportunity to play and I’m really looking forward to the season ahead.”

Morecambe are back in action tonight when they host Rotherham United (7.45pm).

After drawing at title hopefuls Ipswich Town on the opening day, the Shrimps face another side with an eye on promotion to the Championship.

However, McPake is hoping for a repeat of the atmosphere last Saturday when around 3,300 Morecambe fans in a crowd of 3,772 roared them on to three points.

“The fans were brilliant,” he said.

“It was a really special atmosphere and I think it helps spur the team on, especially in the dying moments of the game.

“It’s going to be tough. I think every game in this league’s tough, but we just need to keep building on the results we’ve had so far.”