Morecambe launch cut-price ticket offer for pre-Christmas match with Newport County AFC

Morecambe are offering cut-price festive football in a bid to get a bumper Christmas crowd.

The Shrimps have slashed prices in a bid to offer an early Christmas present to fans for their home game against Newport County AFC on Saturday, December 21.

The aim is to try and get as many fans through the door during the Christmas period.

The club offered a similar deal for the Easter Monday home game against Cheltenham Town last season.

That resulted in a total home attendance of 2,897 fans in an overall crowd of 3,066 at the Globe Arena, who witnessed the Shrimps run out 4-0 winners.

As well as cut-price football, the Shrimps will be also be holding their usual family fun entertainment outside the Globe Arena, organised by the MFC Community Sports department.

Admission will be just £5 for adults, £3 for concessions and £1 for juniors aged 11-18 for all tickets purchased in advance of matchday in all areas of the ground.

Normal admission prices will apply on the day.

Shrimps’ co-chairman, Graham Howse, said: “We realise that Christmas can be an expensive time for everyone so we just wanted to do our bit and are hoping as many local football fans as possible would take advantage of the offer.

“This is a fantastic offer and a fantastic opportunity for fans in the area and beyond to bring their families and enjoy League Two football.

“We have chosen the pre-Christmas fixture especially, so we can make it a really inviting family day for everyone.

“We have also reduced prices in hospitality for this fixture meaning if someone is wanting to start celebrating Christmas early this is an ideal way of doing it, with packages costing just £33 including your ticket, programme and meal on the day in the Local Choice suite.”

Tickets are available online by visiting https://www.venuetoolbox.com/morecambefc/ASP/bookTickets.asp or via the Globe Arena club shop.

Anyone interested in booking matchday hospitality should contact the club’s commercial department on 01524 411797.