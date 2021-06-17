Morecambe land Hull City midfielder on a season-long loan

The 20-year-old has joined on a season-long loan from the Tigers, for whom he figured seven times in 2020/21.

Those appearances all came in cup competitions, which included games against West Ham United, Leeds United and Leicester City’s U21s.

“Callum’s a young up-and-coming player with a really good future in the game,” Robinson told the club website.

“I spoke to Grant McCann (Hull manager), who couldn’t have spoken any higher of him.

“Callum will give us good versatility, he can play holding midfield, he can play as an eight, he has good legs and he’s a player beyond his years.

“He’s got an old head on young shoulders so we’re looking forward to working with Callum and his energy, we have high hopes for him.”

Jones signed a new deal with Hull earlier this year, keeping him there until 2023.

He aims to justify the faith shown by Robinson and McCann, one-time Northern Ireland team-mates.

He said: “I’m looking forward to getting started, it’s a good opportunity for me to express myself and show what I can do.

“I’ve had good conversations with the manager and I’m looking forward to working with him.

“Hopefully I can bring some energy to the midfield, a little bit of bite and aggression, maybe a few assists and goals too.

“League One is a competitive league, there aren’t many bad teams and every game will be a different challenge.

“We just need to go for it and get as many points as we can, you never know what can happen in a season.

“Hopefully we can do well as a team and see what happens.”