Morecambe Ladies 4-2 Wigan Athletic Ladies

Morecambe Ladies won made it three wins out of three for the season so far with a 4-2 win over Wigan Athletic Ladies.

Morecambe started the game brightly and after only 12 minutes they took the lead when Hannah Paling bundled in a cross from Georgia Lupton.

Wigan struggled to settle and it wasn’t long before Lupton got on the scoresheet herself when the ball fell into her path and she smashed it home into the top corner.

As half-time approached a cross from the right fell at the feet of the Wigan striker who slotted the ball neatly under the advancing McTague, making the score 2-1 at the break.

The second half started well for Morecambe and they quickly extended their lead when a free-kick from Paling was glanced beyond the advancing Wigan keeper to put Morecambe 3-1 up.

Emma Kay was then clipped by a defender in the box and a penalty was awarded, but Nat Broad pulled her strike wide of the post.

However, soon after Georgia Lupton took advantage of a defensive mistake to make it 4-1, and although Wigan did pull one more goal back, Morecambe saw the game out.