Morecambe Ladies 2-3 FC United Women

After a long break and with weeks without a game, Morecambe Ladies were always expecting a big test against league leaders FC United women and so it proved, with the FC winning 3-2.

FC United came to The Lancaster University pitches with an unbeaten record having played the Morecambe girls twice already this season.

So it wasn’t a surprise when Jordan Bailey put United ahead inside eight minutes when she rounded McTague and coolly slotted home, avoiding the sprawling Fisher.

It’s was a surprise when almost immediately from the kickoff Morecambe equalised when Higginson smashed home a low cross.

The first half now settled into an end to end encounter with both sides having good chances and keepers making good saves.

It was Hannah Paling for Morecambe and Smith for United who were the most adventurous, having several good efforts.

The second half started in similar fashion with FC once again taking the early lead.

Sarah Smith broke through the defensive line and drilled home a low shot beyond the advancingMcTague in the Morecambe goal.

This was slightly against the run of play and once again the home side applied more pressure.

Midway through the half Lottie Gray picked out Nat Broad who took one touch then drilled a waist high shot into the roof of the net to level the scores.

It was then a case of next goal wins as time ebbed away.

Morecambe had good chances through Higginson and Paling but it was the away side and league leaders who managed to continue their run of good form.

Once again Jordan Bailey picked up a loose ball and after sidestepping two players she hit a high drive in to the top corner, sending the travelling fans delirious.

This was a cruel blow for Morecambe and despite the defeat they came away with their heads held high after a valiant effort.

The Ladies’ next game is away at Crewe Ladies on Sunday, February 2.