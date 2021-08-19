Morecambe keeper's gratitude towards Shrimps' manager
Jokull Andresson wants to repay the faith shown in him by Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson.
The Reading goalkeeper returned to the Shrimps on a season-long loan deal after an emergency seven-day stay at the start of the year.
Since then, Morecambe have been promoted and Robinson has replaced Derek Adams at the helm before bringing back the 19-year-old to the Mazuma Stadium to compete with Kyle Letheren for a starting role.
It is Andresson’s first experience of League One, having previously featured in the fourth tier for the Shrimps and Exeter City.
The teenager admits there has been a process of adaptation in playing at a higher level.
He said: “There’s definitely a step up.
“I feel it’s quicker, the crosses are quicker and it’s definitely a step up for me.
“I’m so grateful the manager trusts me, this is so big for me.
“I’m learning as a young keeper and I’m happy I’m out here playing.”
Next up is a trip to Gillingham on Saturday, followed by next Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Preston North End.
Having been tipped for relegation by the majority of pundits, the Shrimps have impressed in the early stages of the season.
They were within seconds of beating Ipswich Town on the opening day, followed by a Carabao Cup win at Blackburn Rovers and a league victory against Shrewsbury Town.
“It’s a big test and I’m really excited for the rest of the season,” Andresson said.
“We know what we’re about, we’re an excellent team and we’ll be looking for those three points (on Saturday).”
