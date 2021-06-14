Morecambe keeper agrees a new contract at the Mazuma Stadium

Kyle Letheren has signed a one-year deal at the Mazuma Stadium, making him the third player to take up a contract offer from new manager Stephen Robinson

He follows the lead set by Cole Stockton and Toumani Diagouraga in putting pen to paper ahead of the club’s forthcoming debut season in League One.

Robinson was thrilled the 33-year-old keeper had chosen to stay with the club.

Kyle Letheren has signed a new deal with Morecambe

He told the Shrimps’ website: “I am delighted Kyle has agreed a new deal.

“He played a big part in the club winning promotion last year.

“He gives us experience as he has played lots of games in the Football League and that vast experience will be vital for us.”

Letheren was brought to the club in January by Robinson’s predecessor, Derek Adams.

He became the fourth keeper to be utilised by the Shrimps in the 2020/21 season, following Mark Halstead as well as the loanee pair of Jake Turner and Jokull Andresson.

Letheren made 24 appearances in the second half of the campaign, and though it took him 11 games to keep a first clean sheet, he ended the season with four shutouts in his last seven matches.

He made a number of key saves during that time, most notably in the play-off semi-final with Tranmere Rovers and the final against Newport County AFC.

He had praised his team-mates for the way they aided his settling-in process and hopes to help the club establish itself in the third tier.

“It’s been a great four months for me since I arrived,” Letheren said.

“I’m pleased to have my stay with the club extended, now in League One I just want to meet the challenge head on and hopefully we can carry on our momentum.

“I think we can be a solid, stable team and hopefully stabilise ourselves at this new level for us.

“After speaking to the new manager, he has a clear vision of how he’s going to take the club forward and I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead.”