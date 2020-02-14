Morecambe hoping to carry on climbing the table with visit to Grimsby Town

Morecambe boss Derek Adams wants his players to emulate their home results on the road as they prepare for back-to-back away games.

The Shrimps’ 2-0 win over Macclesfield Town in midweek means they have only lost one of their last 10 matches at the Globe Arena.

Those results have been instrumental in seeing the Shrimps climb to 22nd in League Two, eight points ahead of bottom club Stevenage.

While their home form has been excellent of late, their results away from the Globe Arena need to improve.

They have only taken four points from the last 27 on the road with a win at Walsall, a draw at Crawley Town and seven defeats in that time.

Nevertheless, Adams maintains they have deserved more for their efforts as they prepare to travel to Grimsby Town tomorrow.

He said: “We have to continue our form at home but also take that into away games.

“We’re at Grimsby and then Carlisle but we’ve been to Cheltenham, Northampton and Bradford – all difficult venues – and competed well and we felt we should have taken something from those games.

“We haven’t done that but hopefully we can do that – starting on Saturday.”

The Morecambe camp is heading to Grimsby buoyed by victory in difficult conditions on Tuesday.

Blustery winds made it hard for both teams but, having had the breeze in the first half, the Shrimps’ game management in the second period meant Macclesfield were restricted to long-range efforts.

“We used our experience very well in the second half,” said Adams.

“The wind was horrendous at times but the experienced ones played the ball into the right areas and we had quite a few attacks in the second half.”