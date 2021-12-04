Morecambe have done their homework going into Buxton FA Cup tie

The Shrimps make the trip to Silverlands today (12.45pm), knowing victory in front of a live TV audience on BBC One will put them in round three for a second consecutive season.

To do so, they have to overcome a Buxton side which is the lowest-ranked team left in the event as they play in the Northern Premier League top flight at step seven.

In times past, managers facing non-league opposition would be scrambling around, trying to glean any information possible from contacts.

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson has done his homework

However, Robinson said: “It isn’t like 20 years ago when you couldn’t get hold of any footage and had to rely on what you were told by other people.

“We know absolutely everything about them, so it’s a case of being prepared and having to match their work rate and mentality.

“They have threats in their team. They’re a good side and it’s no surprise they have done as well as they have.”

Another element to this afternoon’s game is the fact it will be played on a 4G pitch.

Artificial surfaces have produced a number of surprise results in the past but the Shrimps have been doing their homework in the build-up to today’s lunchtime kick-off.

“We have trained on an artificial pitch all this week,” Robinson said.

“If anything, I think it will be a leveller because it means we’ll be able to pass the ball about.

“It isn’t going to be one of those games where you turn up and it’s a grass pitch but it’s bobbly and doesn’t have any lines on it.

“It’s a pitch that will be the same for both teams. We know what we need to do and we need to go in with the right attitude and mentality.”

Top scorer Cole Stockton remains a doubt with a hamstring injury, though the Shrimps’ boss has had some good news on the injury front.

Those coming back from knocks reported no ill effects from the reserves’ midweek Central League Cup tie with Preston North End.

Robinson said: “Jon Obika got 60 minutes from his first game in a long time but he isn’t quite ready to be starting games.

“Aaron Wildig got 90 minutes with no reaction, which is another bonus because he’s been very unlucky with injuries so far this season, while Kyle Letheren also came through unscathed.

“We don’t have many games to get them fit but it was a good game against a good Preston side and we came through it well.”