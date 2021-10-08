Morecambe forward's AFC Wimbledon stunner shortlisted for September goal award

The 27-year-old, who tops the division’s standings with nine goals so far, was nominated for his second in the Shrimps’ 4-3 defeat to AFC Wimbledon on September 11.

With the match level at 2-2, Stockton stunned everyone at the Mazuma Stadium by turning and lobbing Dons’ keeper Nik Tzanev from long range.

Cole Stockton celebrates his stunning goal against AFC Wimbledon last month

Stockton’s nomination comes after he made it back-to-back player of the month awards in League One.

Also nominated are Fleetwood Town’s Danny Andrew for his goal in their win at Rotherham United and Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis after his effort in their draw with Charlton Athletic.

The winner will be decided by a fans’ vote on the official League One Twitter account, where the goals can be viewed, and announced next Friday, October 15.

Fans can vote from 10am this morning with voting closing on Monday, October 11.