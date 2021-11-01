Morecambe forward takes heart from their last home outing

The Shrimps’ last home game saw them welcome an Argyle team undefeated in 13 league matches and top of the table.

Morecambe had gone into the game on the back of three straight league defeats and four losses in all competitions.

Ayunga’s second goal of the season fired Stephen Robinson’s players into an early lead, only for Danny Mayor to peg them back.

Jonah Ayunga has impressed since joining over the summer

Though Argyle had the better of the first half, Morecambe bossed the second period, albeit without finding the net.

Ayunga said: “I think, with those three performances (the defeats at Wycombe, Burton and Cheltenham), we’ve gone away from what we’ve shown before.

“Other than that, I think our performances have been good, there’s no team that has blown us out of the water.

“We have to perform as we have against Plymouth and the league table will begin to reflect the performances.”

Ayunga has impressed since coming back into the team towards the end of September.

The summer arrival from Bristol Rovers has added another option in attack with a number of injuries elsewhere meaning Cole Stockton had almost single-handedly carried the scoring responsibility.

“I’m going to try and chip in with as many goals as I can,” Ayunga said.

“We have to make sure we’re contributing, not conceding goals and we’ll get the results we need.”