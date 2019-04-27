Morecambe finishing season with a flourish as they win at Cambridge United

Cambridge United 1 Morecambe 2

Morecambe survived a second-half Cambridge onslaught to take three points at the Abbey Stadium.

Jim Bentley’s side maintained their excellent end-of-season form but they were made to work hard by a Cambridge side who played some good football.

Bentley made four changes to the side that beat Cheltenham on Monday with Mark Halstead, Ritchie Sutton and Jordan Cranston recalled and Paul McKay making his league debut in the centre of midfield.

The changes made an early positive affect as they took the lead in the ninth minute. Jordan Cranston swung a corner to the far post and the ball was headed into the danger area for Aaron Collins to latch on to the loose ball and turn it past Dimitar Mitov from close range.

The Shrimps went close to a second from another Cranston corner moments later when the ball found Steven Old at the far post but he could only volley over.

Cambridge looked a threat themselves though, with on-loan Middlesbrough winner Hayden Coulson utting in some dangerous crosses.

Coulson went close with a curler that went just wide of the right-hand post before the home side were given the chance to level the game three minutes before half-time, when Old brought down Jevani Brown, only for Halstead to save Brown’s penalty with a brilliant stop low to his left.

Cambridge’s half-time sub Alex Jones was quickly in the thick of the action and flashed a header wide of the post and forced a good block from Halstead.

Captain for the day Sam Lavelle made some good blocks before Coulson again went close from distance.

As the home side pushed forward the Shrimps began to create chances of their own.

Cranston saw a volley superbly blocked by Mitov and Richie Bennett fired wide when Morecambe had a man over.

The pressure finally paid off when the Shrimps doubled their advantage three minutes from the time when Cranston sped past the defence to run through on goal and slot the ball under Mitov.

It proved to be an important goal as Cambridge pulled one back two minutes into injury time when Cambridge youngster Tom Knowles scored his first professional goal in stoppage time, curling home a free-kick.

CAmbridge: Mitov, Davies, Darling, John, Dunk (Knowles 75), Deegan, Lewis (Ibehre 79), Brown, Hepburn-Murphy (Jones 46), Amoo, Coulson. Subs not used: Iron, Halliday, Carroll, Taylor.

Morecambe: Halstead, Sutton, Old, Lavelle, Conlan, Mingoia, Fleming, McKay (Kenyon 75), Cranston, Oliver (Bennett 75), Collins (Ellison 87). Subs not used: Roche, Mandeville, Sinclair, Hedley.

Ref: N Kinseley.