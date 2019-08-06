Morecambe FC Academy’s successful summer camp in the Isle of Man

Young footballers turned out in force as the Shrimps’ Academy staged their latest summer football camp on the Isle of Man.

This was the club’s third visit to the island and the week of football once again proved highly popular.

Academy coaches were in Ramsey to deliver a five-day programme for youngsters aged between six and 14.

The coaches helped young players develop their football skills, focusing on technical and tactical aspects.

The camp was open to boys and girls of all abilities and provided the Shrimps with the opportunity to identify talented young players on the island.

Morecambe hope that for the best talent, they can offer trials for a possible pathway into the Academy and, ultimately, a club scholarship.

Head of Youth at Morecambe FC, Stewart Drummond, said: “Our coaches always enjoy their visits to the Isle of Man and have been made to feel really welcome.

“The young Manx footballers are very keen to learn and are full of enthusiasm for the game.

“We hope that our coaches have helped participants to improve, while having lots of fun.

“Once again we’ve been impressed with the standard of football on show and we will look at getting some of the talented players over to Morecambe in the near future.

“We couldn’t run these camps without the support from our friends on the Isle of Man and I’d like to thank everyone who has helped.”

Support was provided by Athol Car Hire, who provided a vehicle for the Morecambe coaches during their stay.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has also supported the camp, by covering the cost of travel for Morecambe staff, to and from the Isle of Man.

Isle of Man Steam Packet Company chief executive, Mark Woodward, added: “By the sounds of it, everyone involved had a very enjoyable week.

“The youngsters were blessed with some very good weather for most of the time too which would have added to the experience.

“These camps provide opportunities for young local footballers to benefit from qualified coaching.

“We were pleased to continue our support for Morecambe FC Academy and look forward to seeing them again.”