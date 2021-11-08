Morecambe drawn away to Buxton in FA Cup second round
Morecambe will meet Northern Premier League Premier Division side Buxton in round two of this season’s FA Cup following tonight’s draw for the next stage.
The Shrimps will travel to the lowest ranked side left in the competition, who reached this stage after winning at York City on Saturday.
For their part, Stephen Robinson’s players progressed into the second round after Saturday’s victory against Newport County AFC at the Mazuma Stadium.
A win for Morecambe would make it back-to-back appearances in round three, having waited 18 years to reach that stage before doing so last season.
The matches will be played over the weekend of December 3-6.
As well as a place in round three, when the Premier League and Championship clubs enter the draw, victory in round two will also be worth £34,000 from the competition’s central prize fund.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking here