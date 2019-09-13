Morecambe deserve a better credit rating says manager Jim Bentley ahead of Scunthorpe trip

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley believes they have not had some of the credit they deserve as they prepare to face League Two’s bottom club.

The Shrimps travel to Scunthorpe United tomorrow on the back of last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Salford City.

That sees Bentley’s players sitting 20th in the division, while their hosts lie bottom with six defeats and one draw in their opening seven games.

Morecambe have only won one match so far despite playing some excellent football in spells, notably the 25-pass team move for Lewis Alessandra’s goal against Exeter City, and a 16-pass move for Shaun Miller to score against Salford.

“Second half, we got at them and some of our football was excellent,” Bentley said of the game against Salford. “The football that we played for that goal against Exeter – it’s a fantastic goal and, scored by someone else, it’s shown week after week.

“Against Salford, the first goal was absolutely outstanding but we’ve gone away from being a bit more physical. We’re going to give away a bit physically and that was proven against Salford as the balls into the box were hard to deal with.”

The lack of a midweek game allows the Shrimps’ walking wounded time to recover after a hectic start to the season.

Luke Conlan (knee and ankle) limped out of the Salford draw, while Alessandra and keeper Barry Roche have both been ill.

“We need to get some players rested up,” Bentley said.

“It’s an opportunity to reflect and look at the areas where we need to improve and what we need to improve on.

“If we’re going to go down the route of nice, attacking football, sometimes it comes at a cost.”