Morecambe defender makes Carlisle United move

The 30-year-old left the Shrimps after one season with the club, helping them win promotion from League Two.

He had featured for the club on two occasions this season, starting the Carabao Cup win at Blackburn Rovers and the home defeat against Rotherham United.

However, Ryan Cooney has cemented his place as first choice right-back under Stephen Robinson, who had anticipated a quiet deadline day.

Kelvin Mellor's final appearance for Morecambe came a fortnight ago against Rotherham United

Carlisle boss Chris Beech told their club website: “This option presented itself to us and got completed within a relatively short space of time.

“I’d actually had several conversations with Kelvin before, so it’s a player we know a lot about.

“In Kelvin we’re getting a player that has good levels of fitness, is a great height, which helps us offensively as well as defensively, and importantly is experienced at this level and higher, which has seen him be part of promotion-winning sides on two occasions from this division.

“I remember him having an unbelievable season with Blackpool, where he operated as a goalscoring full-back and ended up being courted by pretty much every club in the Championship.

“He improves the group and that’s an important thing for me. He’s already ahead of most because he’s aware of what’s expected and how I want to work with him from the conversations we’ve already had.

“From a personal perspective he’s itching to get going and be part of our season. He got the first available train over to us to get this done and to be with us as soon as possible to make his start.”