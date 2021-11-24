Morecambe defender is reaping the rewards of regular appearances

The full-back, one of 19 summer arrivals at the Mazuma Stadium, was named man of the match for his display as the Shrimps made it four points in as many days.

He has played eight of Morecambe’s last nine matches, missing only the Papa John’s Trophy loss to Carlisle United while on international duty with Jamaica.

Before that, he was out for almost a month with a hamstring problem having previously suffered with injury issues.

Greg Leigh was named as Morecambe's man of the match last night

“In the last couple of seasons I haven’t had a run of games,” admitted the former NAC Breda and Aberdeen defender.

“I feel I’m becoming more and more comfortable on the pitch the more games I get.

“The more games I get I’m adapting to it and, the more games you play, you feel stronger, fitter and faster - and it’s been good for me to get a run of games.”

Despite Tuesday’s draw, AFC Wimbledon's win against bottom club Crewe Alexandra meant the Shrimps dropped to 19th in League One with a three-point gap to the bottom four.

Only Shrewsbury Town (10), Doncaster Rovers (11) and Crewe (11) have lost more games than Morecambe’s nine.

With eighth-placed MK Dons visiting the Shrimps on Saturday, Leigh is of the view their performances so far this season haven’t been adequately rewarded.

He said: “It was important to get the win on Saturday (at Fleetwood Town) and to get the draw, we want to build on that.

“I’ve seen a lot of people change their season from Christmas onwards, but if we can do it before Christmas, it’s going to be good.

“It’s been difficult for us because I don’t think we’ve deserved the luck we’ve had.”