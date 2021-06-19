Morecambe defender agrees new contract with the club
Kelvin Mellor has penned a one-year deal with Morecambe as they prepare for their first season at League One level in 2021/22.
The full-back made 40 league and cup appearances in his debut campaign for the Shrimps last season, culminating in promotion via the play-off final.
He was one of six promotion winners to have been offered terms by new manager Stephen Robinson, following Toumani Diagouraga, Cole Stockton and Kyle Letheren in putting pen to paper.
John O’Sullivan opted for a fresh challenge at Accrington Stanley, leaving Liam Gibson as the only other player whose future is unknown.
“I’m thrilled to have signed again,” Mellor told the club website.
“I spoke to the manager and I was really impressed with what he had to say and I can’t wait to get back.
“It was a massive achievement for the club to reach League One but one we are looking forward to.
“It will be a challenge but we upset the odds massively last year and I can’t see any reason why we can't do the same again this year.'”
Robinson added: “We are delighted to have Kelvin on board,” he said.
“He is an experienced professional and a good athlete who had a really good season last year with us.
“It is great to have another player from last year’s squad sign up again for us to maintain the feelgood factor at the club.”
