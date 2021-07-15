Morecambe claim a comfortable pre-season win at Workington AFC

The Shrimps continued their build-up for the new season with a 5-1 win, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Chorley.

Robinson fielded two different XIs for each half as goals from Cole Stockton, Alfie McCalmont, Wes McDonald, Jon Obika and an unnamed trialist saw them to victory.

Speaking to the club website afterwards, the manager said: “It’s simply about getting minutes in the leg, some look a bit sharper than others.

Stephen Robinson saw his Morecambe side win their pre-season outing in midweek

“It’s good to come here. They are trying to play out from the back, which will happen in League One as well.

“We pressed them high up the pitch, which is what we have worked at. There are things we can be better at, lots of good things, some look a little bit further forwards than others and there’s some still getting to know things as you would expect in pre-season.

“Considering the amount of players we’ve signed, there’s a lot of good signs.”

The Shrimps had announced the signings of Jacob Mensah and Shane McLoughlin earlier in the day, taking their number of summer arrivals to 12.

They figured in the second half along with fellow new arrivals in McDonald, Obika and Greg Leigh.

The opening period gave those present the chance to see some of the other new boys in Anthony O’Connor, Ryan Delaney, Callum Jones, McCalmont, Josh McPake and Arthur Ganhoua.

Also featuring was Reading keeper Jokull Andresson, who had been given permission by his club to feature having trained with the the Shrimps after his loan spell at the Mazuma Stadium last season.

Stockton shot wide for Morecambe early on, though the woodwork rescued them when Iyrwah Gooden’s shot took a deflection past Andresson.

The opening goal came on 34 minutes when Stockton collected the ball just inside the area before turning and scoring.

It was 2-0 nine minutes later when McCalmont dispossessed a home trialist before advancing on goal and firing home.

Robinson changed his line-up at the break and saw Workington pull a goal back nine minutes into the second half as Gooden was fouled and Scott Allison beat Kyle Letheren from the spot.

However, three goals in a little more than 10 minutes gave Morecambe victory.

The first arrived when a trialist headed home before McDonald got the better of two defenders before curling in the Shrimps’ fourth of the night.

Obika then completed the scoring, heading home 20 minutes to complete a good night’s work.

Workington AFC: Atkinson (Trialist), Symington (Howarth), Charlton, Wordsworth (Clarke), L Lightfoot, Trialist (Hubbold), Gooden (Burns), Carroll (C Lightfoot), Jerome (Hebson), Allison, Trialist.

Morecambe (first half): Andresson, Mellor, O’Connor, Delaney, Gibson, Wildig, Jones, McCalmont, Gnahoua, Stockton, McPake.

Morecambe (second half): Letheren, Pye, Lavelle, Mensah, Leigh, Diagouraga, McLoughlin, Price, McDonald, Obika, Trialist.

Referee: Anthony Backhouse.

Attendance: 340.