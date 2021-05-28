Morecambe chief: A Shrimps Wembley win would benefit the whole area

The Shrimps face Newport County AFC in the League Two play-off final on Monday after seeing off Tranmere Rovers in a two-legged semi-final.

Victory for Derek Adams’ players would then see them in the third tier of English football for the first time.

The Shrimps had flown under the radar for much of the season but promotion into League One would change all that – especially given some of the clubs who would be in opposition next time around.

Morecambe's board and manager celebrate reaching Wembley last weekend

Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic are all former Premier League clubs who are 90 minutes away from facing the Shrimps in the 2021/22 season.

Taylor said: “It wouldn’t just be great for Morecambe Football Club, it would be great for the area.

“I think we have to sit down with the city council and analyse what we’re bringing to the area because you can’t buy this sort of publicity.

“It’s fantastic to think who the club could be playing against next year, it’s what dreams are made of.

“I can’t think of many better days as a supporter. We were (Lancashire) Combination champions and Cup winners in the 1960s, we had the FA Trophy in the 70s, getting promoted to the Conference and then to the Football League.

“When I got involved on the board, I was told to enjoy the highs because they don’t come along too often.

“Now, we’re a stone’s throw away from League One or what many would regard as the old Division Three.”

A Morecambe promotion this season would perhaps be fitting given events off the field over the last 12 months.

Adding to the emotive feel of last Sunday’s second leg, more than 1,500 fans were able to see their first game on home soil since February 2020.

Taylor said: “There are a lot of emotions that come to the fore when you look around, see the fans back and then think of others.

“With it being the anniversary of Christian passing away, plus people like Bob and Dickie, we have a history.

“You can never ignore that history but you have got to build on that and I’m committed to doing that.

“We’ve had a good few months without fans and, to hear the noise and atmosphere they made, I’d just like to thank each and every one of them. Football without fans isn’t football for me.”