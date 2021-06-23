Morecambe bring in former Bradford City and Aberdeen defender Anthony O'Connor

Anthony O'Connor (right) in action for Bradford City against Harrogate

Centre-half O'Connor became the third Shrimps signing in 24 hours, putting pen to paper on a two-year contract.

He joins Wes McDonald and Ryan Delaney in checking in this week as Stephen Robinson shapes his squad ready for League One.

Cork-born Connor, 26, brings with him a wealth of experience, having made 380 first-team appearances in a career spanning stays at Blackburn, Burton, Torquay (loan), Plymouth, Aberdeen and Bradford.

He made 120 league appearances a three-year stay at Bradford before leaving Valley Parade this summer.

O'Connor said: "It's an exciting time for the club with their first season in League One. It will be a challenge but it is a challenge I am looking forward to and as a footballer that is what you want.

"The manager really sold the club to me and said how much he wanted to sign me. I have played against his teams before and they have always played good, attractive football which was another positive.

"I also know a few lads who have played under him who had good things to say about him and I am excited about the future."

Shrimps boss Robinson saw plenty of O'Connor in action when he managed Motherwell and the defender was playing for Aberdeen.

Robinson said: "I think this is a fantastic signing for us and I'm glad to get him through the door.

"Anthony is someone I've known for a long time and he is someone who will give us real flexibility. Every time I saw him play for Aberdeen he was excellent and was often the difference between the teams.

"He can play in a number of positions across the back and in midfield and is a real leader as well and I'm delighted he has signed for us."