Morecambe boss says striker Cole Stockton is about more than just goals

Morecambe head to Carlisle United tomorrow with manager Derek Adams providing a vote of confidence to striker Cole Stockton.

The Shrimps’ frontman is without a goal in his last seven matches and has only netted five times in 34 outings this season.

However, the 25-year-old has impressed under Adams with his all-round contribution in the role of lone striker.

“He’s done really well for us in that position up front,” Adams said of Stockton.

“He just needs a break when you think he’s had efforts cleared off the line, he’s hit the post and the keepers have made great saves.

“However he’s played a pivotal role for us and helped us to climb the table.

“In my teams in the past, I’ve never been too concerned at having a 20-goal striker if they can contribute in other ways.”

Goalscoring has been a problem all season with 32 in 34 matches.

That is the joint third lowest tally in League Two but it isn’t for the want of trying with a number of missed opportunities.

“They are probably snatching at it,” Adams said of their striking issues.

“We’re getting into great areas but are lacking that bit of composure when the ball comes in or the keeper’s made a great save.”

Morecambe make the trip north, having dropped to second-bottom in the table after Macclesfield Town’s draw with Plymouth Argyle in midweek.

They are eight points clear of Stevenage and only five adrift of tomorrow’s hosts who sit 21st in the table.

Adams said: “Over the last eight games, we’re a point ahead of Carlisle in points gathered.

“We need to continue that form, get three points on the road as we did at Walsall, and that would claw Carlisle back.”