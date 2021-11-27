Morecambe boss left to rue issues at both ends of the pitch

The Shrimps dropped to 20th in League One after a 4-0 defeat at a cold and blustery Mazuma Stadium.

Matt O’Riley (2), Mo Eisa and Harry Darling netted for the visitors, with Morecambe having started well before being made to rue a lack of cutting edge and issues at the back.

When asked to sum up the game, Robinson said: “Obviously a really disappointing result.

Cole Stockton was missing with a hamstring injury

“The first 15 minutes, we had three chances by pressing high up the pitch but, for some reason, we dropped back, stopped pressing players, tried tricks when we should be keeping the ball.

“They had two shots at goal (in the first half), we were 2-0 down and we made changes to try and change the game.

“For 15 or 20 minutes, we went after them but the defending was poor again for the last two goals.

“We can’t afford to make those errors. People aren’t having to create chances, we’re giving them chances, but we pick ourselves up and have a go again.”

Robinson had to make one change from the side which drew with Charlton Athletic in midweek.

It was a big one as well with top scorer Cole Stockton out through injury.

He was replaced by Wes McDonald, leaving the Shrimps sweating on Stockton’s availability for next Saturday’s FA Cup tie at Buxton

“It’s a hamstring injury but I’ve no idea if he will be fit for next week,” Robinson said.

“It’s a huge blow but it seems to be one step forward and two back with injuries.

“It’s a constant theme of injury after injury after injury.”