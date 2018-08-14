Morecambe boss Jim Bentley to make changes for Preston North End cup clash

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley wants to see his players taking their opportunities – in more ways than one.

The Shrimps manager is set make changes for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first round tie at Preston North End.

It comes with Bentley’s players still waiting for their goal of the season after firing blanks against Crewe Alexandra and Exeter City.

“There will be changes, definitely,” Bentley said of the Shrimps’ trip to Deepdale.

“People say pre-season is where you get your fitness but it’s not; it’s in early season and we have four games in 14 days with back-to-back Tuesday games.

“It’s important we give people a chance to stake their claims.”

Rhys Oates reacted to his demotion to the bench with a lively quarter-hour cameo against Exeter, showcasing his ability to run at defences and willingess to shoot.

Vadaine Oliver spurned a golden opportunity for only his fifth Morecambe goal and knows that another summer signing, Jason Oswell, is on the bench and hoping to replicate his National League North goalscoring form shown at Stockport County.

Luke Conlan is another player who could possibly return after seeing Jordan Cranston give away the penalty which handed Exeter the lead at the Globe Arena last weekend.

“Ultimately, we have lost two out of two so far so there will be changes made,” Bentley said.

“How many we have to wait and see but those players who go on the pitch will know what we expect.

“We want them to carry on with the performance level from Saturday’s game to give themselves the best possible chance of staying in the team for next Saturday.”