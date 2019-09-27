Morecambe boss Jim Bentley acknowledges he is under pressure going into Northampton Town meeting

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has admitted he is feeling the pressure after his side’s run of poor results in recent weeks.

Three successive defeats to struggling sides have left the Shrimps with just one win from their opening 10 games and have seen growing unrest among the fans ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Northampton Town.

Those frustrations were clear when a small section of the crowd vented their anger towards Bentley after defeat against Walsall, while the weekend loss at Oldham did not raise the gloom.

Bentley said: “Last week was the first time I have heard the fans sing for my head and that isn’t nice. It’s not nice to hear that people put polls on social media about whether you should still be in charge.

“If you lie down and don’t fight there will always be someone there to kick you when you are down, so we all have to roll up our sleeves, put our gumshields in and get ready for the battle.

“Some of our football this season has been excellent and I still point to the 25-pass goal that we scored against Exeter that seemed to go unnoticed. But it is clear there is a lack of confidence there at the moment and we are on a losing streak.

“I’ll back my players for their ability and they are a good, honest bunch. But there is no doubt there are a few under-performing and a few partnerships that aren’t working as well as we expect at the moment.

“It is up to the players when they go over that white line to find a way of winning.

“They are not doing that at the minute and the pressure is on us all to make sure we sort it out together, starting against Northampton.

“We need everyone to be together for the 90 minutes on and off the pitch and make sure we get back to winning ways as soon as possible.”