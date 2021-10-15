Morecambe boss is braced for a battle at Burton Albion

The Shrimps travel to Burton Albion (7.45pm), looking to continue their promising start to the season.

They return after the international break sitting 13th in League One, two points and three places behind tonight’s hosts.

Burton started the season with three straight wins but have only won one of their last 11 matches in all competitions.

Ryan Cooney could be back in the Morecambe line-up depending on Ryan McLaughlin's fitness

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side are known for posing a threat from set-pieces; an area from which the Shrimps have conceded goals this season.

Robinson said: “They had a terrific start and they are an impressive team.

“Jimmy has got them really fit and they press teams high up.

“If there’s one thing that’s been labelled at us this season, it’s that we concede goals from set-pieces and that it’s been a bit of a problem for us.

“The reality is it’s our problem because we’ve stopped playing our game, we’ve gone long-ball and we aren’t very good at that.

“We’re a team with good, technical players and the first 45 minutes at Wycombe (a 4-3 defeat) was probably the best Morecambe performance for a long time.

“However, we didn’t do the basics in the second half, so we’ve worked on that and how we get better mentally.

“We’ve worked on improving in the last 30 minutes, running that extra yard, making that extra header or extra pass when that’s required.”

Jokull Andresson, Alfie McCalmont and Ryan McLaughlin have all returned from international duty.

However, McLaughlin picked up a groin strain with Northern Ireland and his availability will be assessed.