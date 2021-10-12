Morecambe boss fined after admitting improper conduct charge
Stephen Robinson has been fined £1,000 by the FA after admitting a charge of improper conduct in Morecambe’s defeat at Wycombe Wanderers.
The Shrimps’ boss was sent to the stands by referee Tom Reeves during their 4-3 loss at Adams Park at the start of the month.
Robinson had been given until yesterday to respond to the charge he had breached FA Rule E3.
It came after Robinson claimed Morecambe keeper Kyle Letheren was fouled when Wycombe’s Joe Jacobson scored directly from a corner.
