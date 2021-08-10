Morecambe boss feels optimistic ahead of Blackburn Rovers cup tie

Morecambe were just seconds away from picking up three points in their opening day fixture against an Ipswich side who are tipped to be among the title chasers this season, only to draw 2-2.

They return to action tonight with a Carabao Cup trip to Blackburn Rovers (7.45pm) before welcoming Shrewsbury Town to the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday.

Robinson said: “The team were so disciplined and the players were magnificent on and off the ball.

Cole Stockton scored twice for Morecambe at the weekend

“The players have had to take a lot of information on board but they carried it out to the letter and it was only one poor decision that cost us the three points.

“We showed we are a good, well organised footballing side and I believe we will get better as we go forward.

“We can pass it better, we can be braver and we can make better final decisions but we were excellent off the ball and, if we continue to do that, will be hard to break down and hard to beat.”

The only downside to the afternoon was an injury to central defender Ryan Delaney, who looks set to join Jon Obika on the long-term injury list.

With Sam Lavelle’s Morecambe future currently uncertain – given reports of a club interested in making a move for him before the transfer deadline – Robinson admits that more faces could be coming into the Mazuma Stadium shortly.

Fifteen new players have joined since Robinson took over but the Shrimps’ shopping may well have to continue further.

Robinson said: “The injuries to Jon and Ryan leave us a bit stretched and I think I will be on the phone this week, looking to sign a couple more players.

“The board have been very supportive so far but Ryan is our only left-sided centre-half and is a big part of what we do – and we will have to try and replace him.”