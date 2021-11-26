Morecambe boss expects MK Dons to provide a similar threat to Charlton Athletic

The Shrimps go into the game on the back of four points from matches against Fleetwood Town and Charlton Athletic within the last week.

That lifted Robinson’s players to 19th in the table, three points clear of the bottom four, as they prepare to face a Dons team in eighth.

Robinson said: “They are a good side and they play good football.

Morecambe drew with Charlton Athletic in midweek

“They have built that up over the last few years and they are similar to Charlton in the way they play.

“We know what we’re expecting from them. They like to move it through the lines so we’re going to have to do the same as we did on Tuesday night.”

The Dons make the trip north, having dropped out of the top six after defeat at Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

They have had an impressive start to the season, though wins against promotion hopefuls Wigan Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers have been offset by defeats to Doncaster Rovers and Shrewsbury Town, both of whom are in the relegation places.

Robinson said: “That just sums up League One for me, there’s no real consistency in the results.

“Strikers can make a difference as well as set-plays and long throws.

“We scored two set-plays the other night – a penalty and a corner – so, sometimes, that can be the difference between winning and losing.”

Rangers loanee Josh McPake will be available for selection after an ankle injury, though Arthur Gnahoua (illness) remains a doubt with Aaron Wildig (ankle) and Kyle Letheren (shoulder) also missing.