Morecambe boss expects deadline day to be an uneventful one at the Mazuma Stadium

Teams have until 11pm on Tuesday, August 31 to conclude their business for the next four months.

Having replaced Derek Adams at the Mazuma Stadium in early June, Robinson has brought in 18 players: a figure that might have been lower but for the injuries to Jon Obika and Jonah Ayunga.

Going the other way, 15 players left during the summer and there has been speculation about another departure with Sam Lavelle the subject of transfer gossip columns.

Sam Lavelle's future has been the subject of speculation

“There’s nothing more to spend,” Robinson acknowledged.

“I’m happy with my squad. We’ve got the injuries to Jonah and Jon but we won’t be bringing anyone in.

“We’re hopeful no-one will be leaving either, no-one has bid any money for Sam.

“I think it’s ridiculous the window is open during the season anyway.

“You make your plans, you get your squad together, but for Morecambe and some of the smaller clubs, you’re walking a tightrope.”

The most recent of those 18 signings came last week when Courtney Duffus moved north from National League club Bromley.

After making his debut off the bench at Gillingham last weekend, his first start came against Preston North End in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat.

He showed some promising signs alongside Cole Stockton, who took his goal tally to six in as many games in midweek.

Stockton’s start to the season has already seen opposition teams using two players to mark him.

The onus is now on Duffus and the other Morecambe attackers to chip in with goals, but also to capitalise against teams who are focused on stopping Stockton.

Robinson said: “It’s a compliment that people are doubling up on him (Stockton).

“With Courtney Duffus in the team, it makes us not quite one-dimensional, so we’ve got other areas we can exploit if they do overcover.

“I thought Courtney was excellent the other night, it was a good 60 minutes before he tired a little bit.”