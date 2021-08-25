Morecambe boss enjoys hearing fans out in force

The Shrimps’ promotion into League One, coupled with a cut-price season ticket initiative, has seen crowds swell at the Mazuma Stadium in the opening two-and-a-half weeks of the campaign.

A crowd of more than 3,700 saw the win against Shrewsbury Town, while the last two home games against Rotherham United and Preston North End have drawn attendances in excess of 4,000.

That looks to be the case again this Saturday when Sheffield Wednesday make the visit, having sold all of their allotted 1,779 tickets.

Morecambe supporters have turned out in greater numbers so far this season

Those increased attendances have led to some noisy atmospheres, not least during Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie with Preston which Morecambe eventually lost 4-2.

Speaking about that defeat, Robinson said: “I’m just disappointed for everyone who was here because they got behind us so much.

“I think it’s been a long time since Morecambe had that kind of atmosphere and that kind of backing.

“There’s a belief in the players, I think, when fans are turning up now.

“They believe we’re going to compete, we’re going to play good football.

“I think the brand of football’s changed completely and it’s exciting to watch.

“If I’m coming to watch football, I’m wanting to come and watch us play.

“We’re creating chances, we’ve got some very good young players and the magnificent Toums (Toumani Diagouraga) in midfield as well, who was superb again tonight.

“If I’m a Morecambe fan at the minute, I’m enjoying watching football, but as the Morecambe manager, I like winning football matches so we have to turn the performances into results.”

Saturday’s match with the Owls will be the last chance for Morecambe’s fans to see their team for a fortnight.

U21 international call-ups for the Shrimps’ trio of Jokull Andresson, Alfie McCalmont and Josh McPake mean the trip to Crewe Alexandra, scheduled for September 4, has been postponed.

With that game to be rearranged, the Shrimps are set to be out of action until September 11 when they host AFC Wimbledon.

Robinson said: “Hopefully it shows the direction the club’s going in, that we can attract good, Under-21 international players.

“I thought Alfie McCalmont was brilliant (against Preston), it was his best performance.

“Jokull has been outstanding and Josh is learning the game but he has lots of talent.”