Morecambe boss Derek Adams reiterates the need to take their opportunities

Morecambe manager Derek Adams says his side’s continued lack of a killer instinct is proving costly.

The Shrimps once again wasted a number of chances in their defeat at Grimsby on Saturday and Adams says his side’s inability to score when on top is affecting their hopes of steering clear of the relegation dogfight at the bottom of League Two.

Adams has always maintained that the first goal in any game is vital and the Shrimps’ failure to get that first goal in so many games is hampering their progress.

Looking back to the defeat at Blundell Park on Saturday he said: “We had five or six very good opportunities to take the lead at the weekend and we either put the the efforts over the bar or past the post which was disappointing after getting onto so many good positions.

“We had umpteen chances to score a goal and we have to be far more clinical in the penalty box because we opened them up time and time again but not made the most of the good football we played.

“We have to be hitting the target more often and making the goalkeeper work more.

“By the time we did hit the target it was too late in the game to get anything from it.

“We felt really positive going into the game and Grimsby weren’t really troubling us but once they got the first goal of the game it changed from there.

“They looked a different team after that and had a bit of fortune with their second goal so by the time we finally hit the target it was too late.”

Adams says he is hoping his side can be more clinical in a vital game at Carlisle on Saturday where a win for the Shrimps would take them to within two points of their rivals.

He said: “Our performances away from home have been decent but we haven’t got the results we probably deserve because we haven’t done well enough in front of goal.

“The football has been good and we have created plenty of chances but not taken them and that has to change.”