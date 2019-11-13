Morecambe boss Derek Adams identifies areas to address at the Globe Arena

New Morecambe manager Derek Adams won’t rule out adding to his squad in January if he feels the need is there.

Adams inherits a playing staff currently sitting bottom of League Two as they head to Crawley Town on Saturday.

Of the Shrimps’ 27-man squad, Rhys Oates is a long-term absentee while youngsters Carlos Mendes Gomes, Lamin Jagne, Michael Howard, Joe Lynch, Ibrahim Bakare and Kyle Hawley have struggled to usurp their more experienced team-mates.

When asked about the possibility of ins and outs come the January window, Adams admitted he would be monitoring his existing options between now and then.

“I think you’ve got to look at the squad and what you’ve got available,” he said.

“You’ve got to have a few tweaks along the way to make things different.”

Despite losing top scorer Aaron Collins at the end of last season, there was hope that the Shrimps could target a mid-table finish this season.

It hasn’t gone to plan so far and, after 17 games, they have shipped 29 goals; the joint highest tally in the division along with Carlisle United and Crawley.

Going the other way, their total of 15 goals scored is the third lowest in the table behind the 12 managed by Walsall and Stevenage.

Adams said: “We’ve conceded a lot of goals this season and we have to stop that.

“The chances that we’ve created, we also have to take a greater percentage.

“It’s all about the way I work; other managers will work differently from me and it’s about getting that blend together to get us moving forward.”