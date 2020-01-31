Morecambe boss Derek Adams hopes for a repeat of Walsall performance at Cheltenham Town

Morecambe are on the road again as they look to back up Tuesday’s win at Walsall with a positive result at Cheltenham Town tomorrow.

They make the journey on the back of three points in midweek, only their third away victory of the season.

That, coupled with Stevenage’s defeat at Grimsby Town, lifted the Shrimps four points clear of bottom spot with a third of the season remaining.

Boss Derek Adams said: “An absolutely stunning performance from us, the way we passed the ball, we created chances from start to finish.

“It was a superb performance, we opened up Walsall so many times.

“Coming away from home, against a team speaking about getting into the play-offs, dominating possession, dominating chances – it was a thoroughly perfect way to win a football match.”

The Shrimps now head to Gloucestershire, looking to damage their hosts’ play-off hopes.

Cheltenham go into the game eighth in League Two, two points behind Bradford City who occupy the final spot at present.

However, the Shrimps may have a doubt surrounding Ryan Cooney.

The full-back went off in the second half at Walsall with an ankle injury.

Adams said: “I don’t know if it’s the ligaments, we’ll have to wait and assess it. It didn’t look good at the time but it may not be as bad as first feared.”

If he is unavailable, central defender Christian Mbulu seems set for a first start after coming on in midweek.

Adams said: “Christian acquitted himself well, put in a couple of very good challenges, and used the ball well.

“It’s not easy making your debut, coming on at right-back, but it was a good performance from him.”