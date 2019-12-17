Morecambe boss Derek Adams has pride in their performance at Plymouth Argyle

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said he was “proud’’ of his team’s performance despite their 3-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle.

dams’ side put in a spirited performance against an Argyle tipped for success this season.

However, two Plymouth goals and a red card for Morecambe’s Ritchie Sutton at the end of the first half proved decisive.

Adams said: “Until the sending off I didn’t think we were in any real trouble to be honest.

“They had a lot of possession and a lot of corners but apart from a Danny Mayor effort that hit the outside of the post we had restricted them to very few opportunities until the end of the half when Ritchie Sutton was sent off.

“They scored from the resulting free-kick and added a penalty a minute or so later and in the space of two mad minutes the game had changed totally.

“It was always going to be tough in the second half with only 10 men but the lads stuck at it and I was proud of them.

“If Lewis Alessandra had taken a good chance at 2-0, who knows what could have happened?

“To go to a place like Home Park against a side that thinks they should be in a higher league and then play like that was really gutsy.”