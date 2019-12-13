Morecambe boss Derek Adams gets set for his return to Plymouth Argyle

Morecambe manager Derek Adams says he doesn’t have anything to prove as he returns to Plymouth Argyle tomorrow.

The Shrimps’ boss makes the journey back to Home Park, where he spent almost four years in charge of the Pilgrims.

That spell brought a Wembley play-off final, promotion and a challenge for League One’s play-off places before last season saw Adams depart with Argyle on the brink of relegation.

It might have been a disappointing end to his spell in charge but Adams looks back with fondess at his time with Argyle.

He said: “I’m looking forward to this weekend.

“We obviously did exceptionally well; when we got promoted out of League Two, we had a mid-table budget.

“In a very competitive league, to get out of the league in the way we did and the football we played was very exciting.

“I don’t have anything to prove to anyone; history is history and you can’t change that.

“We got to Wembley for the first time in 20 years and you can’t change having the highest winning record away from home two years in a row or the highest points total of any manager in League Two over two seasons.”

Sam Lavelle sits out the game with it being the second of his four-match ban after his red card at Crewe Alexandra.

As Adams explained, he also has other factors to take into account as he seeks a first league win with the Shrimps.

“Tyler Brownsword looks like he’s broken his knuckle or a bone in his hand after the reserve game the other day,” he admitted.

“We’ve got a number of players struggling with flu so, at this moment in time, we’re unsure of the squad we’ll be taking this weekend.”