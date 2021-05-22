Morecambe boss awaits injury news ahead of play-off semi-final second leg with Tranmere Rovers

The two teams do battle at the Mazuma Stadium tomorrow (12.30pm), fewer than 72 hours after the first leg at Prenton Park.

It is the Shrimps who hold the early advantage after winning 2-1 on Thursday night thanks to goals from Nat Knight-Percival and Liam McAlinden.

Having welcomed back Aaron Wildig from an ankle injury, the Shrimps have lost Stephen Hendrie for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury which saw him limp off moments after half-time at Tranmere.

Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers lock horns again in tomorrow's play-off final second leg

Despite coming on deep into the second half, Brad Lyons also found himself in the wars with the Morecambe manager now awaiting various injury updates.

Adams said: “It’s difficult, we have got to get the players prepared for Sunday in a short space of time.

“We’ve got Friday and Saturday to get prepared for the game but Brad looks as if he might have broken his nose.

“Liam McAlinden has a slight calf injury and there’s also Aaron Wildig with his ankle, so we just have to wait and see what the situation is there.”

Tomorrow’s game will see more than 1,500 Morecambe fans backing their team’s bid to reach the play-off final a week on Monday.

A limited number of supporters are allowed back to watch the game under the roadmap out of lockdown.

Consequently, it will be the first time this season the Shrimps will have played in front of fans on home soil.

More than 3,000 Tranmere fans provided a noisy atmosphere on Thursday and Adams is looking forward to reconnecting with the Shrimps’ supporters.

He said: “It will be great for them after a whole season without getting to the Mazuma Stadium.

“We saw at Tranmere the effect the supporters can have and I think everyone will be looking forward to having them back on Sunday.”