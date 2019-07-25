Morecambe announce the return of Lewis Alessandra to the Globe Arena

Morecambe have signed another familiar face with the return of Lewis Alessandra to the Globe Arena.

The day after the re-signing of Shaun Miller on a season-long loan, Alessandra rejoined Morecambe after being released by Notts County.

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley said: “Lewis we know very well from his time with us earlier in his career and he’s done pretty well since he left the club.

“I’m pleased to have him back on board now and think he gives our squad a real lift.

“He’s a talented individual who can play anywhere across the front line and even played well for Notts County earlier last season from a midfield role.

“He’s fit and well, can score and create goals and I’m sure our supporters are looking forward to seeing him back in a Morecambe shirt.

“We wish Lewis good luck for the coming season.”

Having started his career with Oldham Athletic, the 30-year-old spent two seasons with the Shrimps between 2011-2013 before spells with Plymouth Argyle, Rochdale, York City, Hartlepool and Notts County.

News of his return followed the signing of former Crewe Alexandra youngster Joe Lynch on a non-contract basis.

The19-year-old midfielder came through the ranks at Gresty Road before being released by the club at the end of last season.

Bentley said: “Joe has had a very good upbringing at Crewe and is a talented player who is looking to kick on in his career after being released.

“He’s a young professional who has good qualities and a desire to succeed. We wish him well as he looks to break into our first team.”