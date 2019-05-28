Morecambe announce pre-season friendlies against Everton U23s and Marine

Morecambe have added two more matches to their pre-season schedule for the 2019/20 League Two season.

Jim Bentley’s players will welcome Everton’s U23s to the Globe Arena to Saturday, July 20 (3pm).

They will then travel to meet Marine on Wednesday, July 24 (7.45pm).

Those games take the number of pre-season outings to six, following on from the trips to FC United of Manchester (July 9), Bamber Bridge (July 13) and Barrow AFC (July 16), as well as the home match against Accrington Stanley (July 27).

It isn’t the first time that the Shrimps have met Everton in pre-season with the Toffees having provided the opposition for Bentley’s testimonial in the summer of 2012.