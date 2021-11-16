Morecambe announce new date for Wigan Athletic's visit

Morecambe have confirmed a new date for their League One match against Wigan Athletic.

By Gavin Browne
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 5:43 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 5:44 pm

The two teams were due to have met at the Mazuma Stadium last Saturday, November 13.

However, the game was postponed after international call-ups for Shrimps trio Jokull Andresson, Greg Leigh and Alfie McCalmont.

Morecambe's match with Wigan Athletic has been rearranged for January

It has now been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 18, kicking off at 7.45pm.

However, the match may have to be moved again depending on whether either of the teams reaches round three of the FA Cup and requires a replay at that stage.

