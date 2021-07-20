Morecambe announce matchday ticket prices for the club's first League One season

The Shrimps’ first home match in the third tier is on August 14, when Shrewsbury Town make the trip to the Mazuma Stadium.

Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday will also visit before the end of the first month as Stephen Robinson’s players come up against teams with high reputations and expectations for 2021/22.

The announcement also comes with more than 1,400 season tickets having already been sold and those prices decreasing when more than 500, 750 and 1,000 standing and seated season tickets are purchased.

Matchday prices for games at the Mazuma Stadium in 2021/22 have been revealed

In terms of matchday admission, a standing ticket is £20 for adults, £15 for 65 and over, £10 for 18 to 22-year-olds, £5 for 14 to 17-year-olds and £3 for under-14s.

Seated tickets are £25 for adults, £20 for 65 and over, £15 for 18 to 22-year-olds, £7 for 14 to 17-year-olds and £5 for under-14s.

Disabled fans will pay the relevant age category above with a carer admitted free of charge.

Fans under 14 must be accompanied by someone aged 18 or over: entry won’t be allowed to anyone under 14 who is unaccompanied.

Those prices won’t change whether tickets are bought in advance or on the day of the game.