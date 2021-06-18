Morecambe announce details of three pre-season friendlies

Morecambe have confirmed details of three pre-season matches as they prepare for the club’s first campaign at League One level.

First up for new boss Stephen Robinson is a trip to Workington AFC on Tuesday, July 13 (7.45pm).

That will be followed four days later by a trip to Chorley on Saturday, July 17 (3pm).

Morecambe's last game was the play-off final win against Newport County AFC

The month will be rounded off with a home game against Championship new boys Blackpool at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday, July 31 (3pm).

Details of additional fixtures and relevant ticket information will be published in due course.

