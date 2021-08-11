Morecambe add former Tottenham Hotspur youngster to their options in attack

Morecambe's new signing Shayon Harrison

The 24-year-old has joined the Shrimps on a deal until January, becoming the 17th summer signing for manager Stephen Robinson. .

Harrison came through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur and has also featured for Yeovil Town, Southend United, AFC Wimbledon and Melbourne City.

He told the club website: “It’s something that’s been in the pipeline for about a week or so now.

“I had a really good conversation with the gaffer and he told me about what he wants to do here, what he wants to do with me and my strengths, how I can benefit here, and it’s something that I’m really looking forward to.

“Being a striker, I can add goals to the team. I’m very direct, I like to get in behind and I know I can offer a lot going forward.

“I feel it’s been an unbelievable start to be honest, especially coming off the back of a great season last season as well.

“To take that confidence and momentum into this season is very positive.”

Robinson had previously spoken of his desire to bolster the forward department at the Mazuma Stadium, given the lengthy absence faced by Jon Obika.

Ahead of Saturday’s first home game of the season, Robinson is well aware of the qualities Harrison possesses.

“He is a boy I’ve liked from when I was at Motherwell,” the Shrimps boss said.

“He’s six feet tall, he’s quick, left-footed, can get in behind and it gives us real competition in wide areas. He’s a boy that can play right through the middle as well.

“He certainly adds more depth to the squad and we’re really going to need that throughout the season with the games coming thick and fast.”