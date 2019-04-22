Morecambe 4 Cheltenham Town 0: Jim Bentley’s players enjoy a comprehensive victory

A four-star second half from the Shrimps made it four wins from five at the Globe Arena.

After a goalless first half in which they dominated, two goals in the first four minutes of the second period laid the foundation for a victory which could have been even more emphatic.

Jim Bentley’s players were full value for the three points on a day when more than 3,000 fans were inside the Globe Arena.

Those who attended witnessed one of Morecambe’s best performances of the season - even taking their visitors’ inadequacies into account - and one which should hopefully see more fans in attendance on the final day of the season.

The Shrimps had clearly identified Cheltenham’s left-hand side as an area in which they could get some joy with man-of-the-match Piero Mingoia and Zak Mills constantly threatening.

Mills had an early shot flash across goal and Aaron Wildig also blazed over before they were handed a gilt-edged chance to take the lead.

The recalled Vadaine Oliver was tripped inside the area by Matt Bower, only for Aaron Collins to join A-Jay Leitch-Smith and Jordan Cranston in fluffing his lines from 12 yards this season.

Collins sent his spot-kick down the middle but it was sufficiently weak enough for keeper Scott Flinders to clear the ball with his trailing leg.

Wildig saw an effort cleared off the line by Charlie Raglan as the first half somehow ended goalless with Cheltenham offering little in the way of threat at the other end.

Any nerves that Morecambe were going to rue those first-half misses were swept away four minutes into the second half.

Collins played Oliver in behind the Cheltenham backline and he raced clear, kept his cool and calmly slotted the ball past Flinders.

Four minutes later and it was 2-0 as Ellison peeled away from his marker to head home a corner from close range.

Flinders’ fingertips denied Collins after he got clear but he was unable to prevent Sam Lavelle from heading home another corner on 79 minutes.

Raglan and Luke Varney headed wide for the visitors, whose misery was completed on 85 minutes.

Yet again, one pass undid them as Collins went clear, advanced into the area and then took a touch back inside before dinking the ball over Flinders to complete an excellent afternoon’s work.

Morecambe: Roche, Mills, Lavelle, Old, Conlan, Mingoia (Mendes Gomes 72), Fleming, Wildig, Ellison (Cranston 86), Collins, Oliver (Mandeville 67). Subs not used: Halstead, Kenyon, Sutton, Hedley.

Cheltenham Town: Flinders, Raglan, Tozer, Bower (Boyle 61), Broom, Tillson, Thomas, Pring, Waters (Clements 61), Varney, Lloyd (Bingham 61). Subs not used: Lovett, Addai, Forster.

Referee: Jarred Gillett.

Attendance: 3,066.