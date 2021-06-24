Morecambe 2021/22 fixtures announced: Shrimps will travel to Ipswich Town on the opening day of League One season

Morecambe boss Stephen Robinson

The Shrimps who won promotion to League One for the first time in their history when they defeated Newport County in the play-off final at Wembley, will hope to get the 2021/22 season off to a flyer under new manager Stephen Robinson when they visit the Tractor Boys on Saturday, August 7.

A former Premier League club, Ipswich were the champions of England in 1962 when they won the old First Division title under Alf Ramsey, who four years later would guide England to World Cup glory.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, Town enjoyed a sustained period of success under another future Three Lions boss Bobby Robson.

He led them to an FA Cup triumph in 1978 and a UEFA Cup success in 1981. For two consecutive seasons in 1981 and 1982, they finished runners-up in the old First Division.

After the historic first fixture, the Shrimps will then entertain Shrewsbury Town at the Mazuma Stadium the following week before hosting Rotherham United on Tuesday, August 17

Over the Christmas period, they will face old foes Fleetwood Town at home on Saturday, December 18 before before travelling to Bolton Wanderers on Boxing Day.

Three days later, they will welcome Crewe Alexandra to the Mazuma Stadium.

On New Year's Day, they will be at home to Doncaster Rovers.

In the final game of the season, they are at home Sunderland on Saturday, April 30, 2022

August 2021

7th Ipswich Town (a)

14th Shrewsbury Town (h)

17th Rotherham United (h)

21st Gillingham (a)

28 Sheffield Wednesday (h)

September 2021

4th Crewe Alexandra (a)

11th AFC Wimbledon (h)

18th Doncaster Rovers (a)

25th Accrington Stanley (h)

28th Lincoln City (h)

October 2021

2nd Wycombe Wanderers (a)

9th Cambridge United (h)

16th Burton Albion (a)

19th Cheltenham Town (a)

23rd Plymouth Argyle (h)

30th Oxford United (a)

November 2021

13th Wigan Athletic (h)

20th Fleetwood Town (a)

23rd Charlton Athletic (h)

27th November Milton Keynes Dons (h)

December 2021

7th Sunderland (a)

11th Portsmouth (a)

18th Fleetwood Town (h)

26th Bolton Wanderers (a)

29th Crewe Alexandra (h)

January 2022

1st January Doncaster Rovers (h)

8th Sheffield Wednesday (a)

15th AFC Wimbledon (a)

22nd January Wycombe Wanderers (h)

29th Accrington Stanley (a)

February 2022

5th Bolton Wanderers (h)

8th Lincoln City (a)

12th Gillingham (h)

19th Shrewsbury Town (a)

22nd Rotherham United (a)

26th Ipswich Town (h)

March 2022

5th Plymouth Argyle (a)

12th Cheltenham Town (h)

19th Wigan Athletic (a)

26th Oxford United (h)

April 2022

2nd Burton Albion (h)

9th Cambridge United (a)

15th Charlton Athletic (a)

18th April Portsmouth (h)

23rd April Milton Keynes Dons (a)